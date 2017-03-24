A.R.T. Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynegy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynegy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in shares of Dynegy by 2,207.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynegy during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dynegy by 74.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) opened at 7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The firm’s market cap is $923.66 million. Dynegy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynegy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, insider Robert C. Flexon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 704,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,158.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

