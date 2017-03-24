A.R.T. Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Rocket Fuel Inc (FUEL)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ:FUEL) by 505.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocket Fuel worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 603,713 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 223,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 60.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Fuel by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 114,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ:FUEL) opened at 4.49 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $207.68 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Rocket Fuel Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Rocket Fuel had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Fuel Inc will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

FUEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Fuel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Fuel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Rocket Fuel Company Profile

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

