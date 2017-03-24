A.R.T. Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,700 Nantkwest Inc (NK)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) opened at 3.43 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $282.28 million. Nantkwest Inc has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on NK. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, formerly Conkwest, Inc, is a biotechnology company engaged in developing targeted direct-acting immunotherapeutic agents for a range of clinical conditions. The Company is focused on harnessing its immune system by using the natural killer (NK) cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

