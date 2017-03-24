A.R.T. Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 AV Homes Inc (AVHI)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 35.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AV Homes during the third quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AV Homes during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) opened at 16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. AV Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. AV Homes had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 19.64%. Analysts expect that AV Homes Inc will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on AV Homes in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AV Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

