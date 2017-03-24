A.R.T. Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Richmont Mines Inc. (RIC)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richmont Mines Inc. (ARCA:RIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmont Mines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Richmont Mines Inc. (ARCA:RIC) opened at 7.05 on Friday. Richmont Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $444.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Richmont Mines (ARCA:RIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Richmont Mines had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Richmont Mines Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Richmont Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Richmont Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Richmont Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

Richmont Mines Inc is a mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario. The Company is engaged in producing gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec.

