955,687 Shares in Portland General Electric Company (POR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 955,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,410,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Portland General Electric Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POR. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Portland General Electric Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) opened at 44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Portland General Electric Company had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Portland General Electric Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Portland General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric Company from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Portland General Electric Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Portland General Electric Company news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $477,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $503,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) is an electric utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The Company also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers and power marketers.

