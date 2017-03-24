9,000 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) opened at 23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $30.23.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.23 million. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Consolidated Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 407.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

