8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “8X8, Inc. (formerly Netergy Networks Inc.), and its two subsidiaries, Netergy Microelectronics and Centile, Inc., are providers of IP-based services, service creation environment and delivery tools, and embedded network appliance technology to help communication service providers and telecommunication equipment manufacturers succeed in the New Telecom Landscape, where voice, data and video converge into an ubiquitous IP network. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGHT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 8×8 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 8×8 in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8×8 from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) opened at 14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. 8×8 has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm’s market cap is $1.30 billion.

8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company earned $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. 8×8 had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. 8×8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 8×8 will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/8x8-inc-eght-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other 8×8 news, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $1,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 972,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,409.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 8×8 by 80.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 8×8 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in 8×8 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in 8×8 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 60,203 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 8×8 during the fourth quarter worth about $11,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

8×8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.