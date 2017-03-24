8,957,941 Shares in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,957,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,856,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.85% of Eli Lilly and as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 122,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 661.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,958,000 after buying an additional 497,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 134.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. Vetr lowered Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $17,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,164,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,162 shares of company stock worth $37,660,077. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

