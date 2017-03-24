712,030 Shares in Mercury General Co. (MCY) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 712,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,871,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Mercury General as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) opened at 58.97 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $768.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $159,079.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Graves sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $523,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $836,790.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $855,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

