692 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 165.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/692-shares-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-acquired-by-intellectus-partners-llc.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $1,616,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,618,160.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,310 shares of company stock worth $5,855,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.