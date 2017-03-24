662,545 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 662,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,403,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.43% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 617.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $3,130,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 856,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 0.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $77.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

BLKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $528,089.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,394.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,238 shares of company stock worth $2,942,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a provider of software and services for the global philanthropic community. The Company’s segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America.

