629,943 Shares in Kirby Co. (KEX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 629,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,891,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at $217,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) opened at 67.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company earned $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.52 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Kirby from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens cut Kirby from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Kirby to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $210,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William G. Ivey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $135,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,768 shares of company stock valued at $682,703. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

