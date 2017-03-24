6,200 Shares in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Acquired by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,575,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 138,997 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 462,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,796,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,295,000 after buying an additional 438,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) opened at 34.96 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,200 Shares in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Acquired by Numeric Investors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/6200-shares-in-south-jersey-industries-inc-sji-acquired-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.