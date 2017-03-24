6,083 Shares in Air Lease Corp (AL) Acquired by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 341,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,555,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) opened at 37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Air Lease Corp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Air Lease Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price objective on Air Lease Corp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Air Lease Corp news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $154,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease Corp

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

