5,889 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $133,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) opened at 74.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $81.92.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “5,889 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/5889-shares-in-raymond-james-financial-inc-rjf-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Instinet boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nomura raised Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $167,296.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $58,557.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,212 shares of company stock worth $3,135,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.