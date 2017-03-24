587,957 Shares in Deluxe Co. (DLX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 587,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,104,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.21% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $170,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) opened at 71.12 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/587957-shares-in-deluxe-co-dlx-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $487,915.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.