57,792 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 14,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,588,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.98.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,614 shares of company stock worth $1,484,029 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

