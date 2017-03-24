53,554 Shares in Yelp Inc (YELP) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,554 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 919.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) opened at 32.77 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.51 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $49.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Vetr raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.44 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,284 shares of company stock worth $6,825,471 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

