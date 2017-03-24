50,975 Shares in KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.13% of KEYW Holding Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 50.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 26.9% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) opened at 9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $394.03 million. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. KEYW Holding Corp. had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm earned $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KEYW Holding Corp. will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYW. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KEYW Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other KEYW Holding Corp. news, VP Mark Anthony Willard sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $46,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dechello sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $45,680.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

KEYW Holding Corp. Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.

