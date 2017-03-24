4,820,811 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,820,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,782,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of General Mills as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in General Mills by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 846,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 71,043 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,293,000 after buying an additional 600,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in General Mills by 17.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 59.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.76.

In other General Mills news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,941.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

