44,404 Shares in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Acquired by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 43,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 137.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.00 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.64 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald's Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.96 to $110.33 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.60.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

