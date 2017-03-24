43,700 Shares in Arotech Co. (ARTX) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Arotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arotech by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arotech by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 441,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arotech by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 274,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arotech by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 997,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 663,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) opened at 3.15 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $81.76 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Arotech Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Arotech had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arotech Co. will post $0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of Arotech in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

