37,458 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,605,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,661,000 after buying an additional 7,111,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,056,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,150,000 after buying an additional 2,840,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,512,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,368,000 after buying an additional 230,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,411,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,337,000 after buying an additional 666,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,764,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,158,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “37,458 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/37458-shares-in-u-s-bancorp-usb-acquired-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $37,120,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $5,130,540.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,728.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock valued at $70,197,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.