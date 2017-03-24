33,478 Shares in Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.12% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Donegal Group by 125.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) opened at 17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $463.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/33478-shares-in-donegal-group-inc-dgica-acquired-by-allianz-asset-management-ag.html.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in over 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. The Company has four segments, which consist of its investment function, its personal lines of insurance, its commercial lines of insurance and its investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.