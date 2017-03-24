25,912 Shares in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 7.90 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

EIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Endurance International Group Holdings from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Surdan sold 16,762 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $125,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

