2,285,273 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,285,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Umpqua Holdings Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp by 26.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 676,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp by 684.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 183,204 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Umpqua Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Umpqua Holdings Corp’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “2,285,273 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Acquired by Norges Bank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/2285273-shares-in-umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Umpqua Holdings Corp in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Umpqua Holdings Corp Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.