210/Gsb Acquisition Partners, Buys 52,000 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) major shareholder 210/Gsb Acquisition Partners, acquired 52,000 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

210/Gsb Acquisition Partners, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, 210/Gsb Acquisition Partners, acquired 147,600 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $560,880.00.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) opened at 3.95 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalSCAPE, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. GlobalSCAPE’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSB. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 316,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc provides secure information exchange capabilities for enterprises and consumers through the development and distribution of software, delivery of managed and hosted solutions, and provisioning of associated services. The Company’s primary product is Enhance File Transfer (EFT). Its software products and services include Managed File Transfer Solutions (MFT), Secure Content Mobility Solutions, Wide Area File Services (WAFS), Managed E-Mail Attachment Solution, Consumer-Based File Transfer Solution and professional services.

