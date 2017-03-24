18,493 Shares in KEMET Co. (KEM) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KEMET by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) opened at 11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s market cap is $539.18 million.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company earned $188 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. KEMET had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of KEMET in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KEMET from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Berish Barkal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

