17,069 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 815.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 92.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $76.06 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

