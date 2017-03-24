15,545 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is 92.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Vetr raised Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.63 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,959 shares of company stock worth $6,843,448. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

