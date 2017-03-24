15,249 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

