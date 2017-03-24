1,460,836 Shares in Service Co. International (SCI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,460,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Service Co. International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2,009.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 76,375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Service Co. International by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Service Co. International by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 58,938 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $809.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post $1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “1,460,836 Shares in Service Co. International (SCI) Acquired by Norges Bank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/1460836-shares-in-service-co-international-sci-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 33,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,039,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,065 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,080,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,834 shares of company stock worth $13,802,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.