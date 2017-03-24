140,948 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,203,000 after buying an additional 498,629 shares during the last quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 231.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 282,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 197,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 60.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,006,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 1,126,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) opened at 12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock’s market cap is $2.89 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $200.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 15,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $210,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

