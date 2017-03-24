14,000 Shares in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 63.2% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period.

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 9.66 on Friday. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock’s market cap is $13.15 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CNH Industrial NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded CNH Industrial NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CNH Industrial NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded CNH Industrial NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

CNH Industrial NV Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is the Netherlands-based company. It is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

