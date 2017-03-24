1,218,807 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,218,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,914,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.37% of LPL Financial Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 365,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,434,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 340,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 39.39 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. LPL Financial Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. LPL Financial Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

In related news, insider Tracy Calder sold 10,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $419,670.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,456.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marco Hellman sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock worth $65,039,461 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

