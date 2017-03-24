10,225 Shares in WCI Communities Inc (WCIC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WCI Communities Inc (NYSE:WCIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of WCI Communities by 185.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,589,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 1,032,517 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WCI Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,444,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WCI Communities by 60.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after buying an additional 389,889 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WCI Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 140,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WCI Communities by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 268,146 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCI Communities Inc (NYSE:WCIC) opened at 23.45 on Friday. WCI Communities Inc has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

About WCI Communities

WCI Communities, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a lifestyle community developer and luxury homebuilder of single- and multi-family homes, including luxury high-rise tower units, in coastal Florida’s markets. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding, Real Estate Services and Amenities. The Homebuilding segment designs, sells and builds single- and multi-family homes and tower units.

