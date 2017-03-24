101,920 Shares in Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.21% of Container Store Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 416,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) opened at 3.97 on Friday. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm earned $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “101,920 Shares in Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/101920-shares-in-container-store-group-inc-tcs-acquired-by-allianz-asset-management-ag.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 target price on Container Store Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Container Store Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of storage and organization products. The Company’s segments include The Container Store (TCS), Elfa and Corporate/Other. The Company’s TCS segment consists of its retail stores, Website and call center, as well as its installation and organizational services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.