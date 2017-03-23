Zacks: Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Shares of Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Strattec Security Corp. an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) opened at 27.35 on Monday. Strattec Security Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Strattec Security Corp. had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Corp. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Strattec Security Corp.’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security Corp. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security Corp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security Corp. by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security Corp. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corp. Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

