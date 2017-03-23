Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McClatchy an industry rank of 241 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-mcclatchy-co-mni-receives-average-recommendation-of-from-brokerages.html.

In related news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $34,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in McClatchy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in McClatchy by 3,286.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in McClatchy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McClatchy during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McClatchy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) opened at 9.35 on Monday. McClatchy has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. McClatchy had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McClatchy will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current year.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McClatchy (MNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.