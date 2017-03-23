Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) to “Hold”

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PROS Holdings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) traded up 1.93% on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 38,398 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. PROS Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company’s market capitalization is $701.83 million.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 49.08% and a negative return on equity of 208.19%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

In other PROS Holdings news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings by 42.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS Holdings

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

