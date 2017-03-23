Pharma Mar (NASDAQ:PHMMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Pharma Mar (NASDAQ:PHMMF) opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $707.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Pharma Mar has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pharma Mar (PHMMF) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-pharma-mar-phmmf-to-hold.html.

