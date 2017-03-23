Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) to “Hold”

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 72.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.04. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) to “Hold”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-minerals-technologies-inc-mtx-to-hold-2.html.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $576,421.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $62,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.