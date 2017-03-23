Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Hold

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) opened at 10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 742.86%.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,968,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,722.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $235,689 over the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land Corp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gladstone Land Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Land Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation is an agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (box barns), packinghouses, processing facilities and various storage facilities.

