Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) to Buy

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) opened at 52.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.37 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development.

