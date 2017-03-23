Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) to Hold

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) opened at 7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The stock’s market cap is $143.83 million. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 9,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $75,770.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,292,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,103.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $31,796.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,713.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,990 shares of company stock valued at $467,384 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Recro Pharma by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $636,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

