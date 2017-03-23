Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) to Sell

PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGTI. Dougherty & Co lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) opened at 10.20 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm earned $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti-to-sell.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,174,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 595.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 60.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 273,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,087,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.