Zacks: Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) opened at 7.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

