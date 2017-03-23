Zacks: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Companhia Siderurgica Nacional an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) opened at 3.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.13. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 22.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $160,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 785.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy.

