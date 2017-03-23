Zacks: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $139,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) opened at 5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems.

